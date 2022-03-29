Doctors Blast FDA Rush to Approve Fourth COVID Vaccine Dose

March 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve a fourth dose of Pfizer and Moderna's Wuhan coronavirus vaccine this week, despite a lack of clinical data showing they are effective or necessary. "Drugmaker Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to authorize a fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose for all adults," CBS News reported late last week. "The request is broader than rival pharmaceutical company Pfizer's request earlier this week for the regulator to approve a booster shot for all seniors." Doctors truly focused on following the science, not political science, are...



Read More...