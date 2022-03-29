Domino’s worker makes completely plain pizza for customer: ‘Sometimes you get strange orders’

March 29, 2022

One of the great things about Domino’s pizza is the level of customization. You can get just about as many or as few of the toppings and substitutes as your heart desires. It’s no shock that choosy customers would take advantage of the popular feature. But Domino’s employee Beth D. couldn’t help but laugh when she got one rare request. In the clip, she removed the custom pizza from a Domino’s kitchen oven and placed it in a box. The pizza was completely bare, with no sauce, cheese or toppings. It was just the fresh baked crust. Beth laughed as...



