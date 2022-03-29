Fauci Doesn't Think it Will Ever Be Determined Whether Lockdowns Were Worth it, Warns Restrictions May Return

White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said he does not believe "we're ever going to be able to determine" if COVID lockdowns were worth their resulting consequences and suggested that pandemic lockdowns and mask mandates could be reinstated in the event of a surge in infections and hospitalizations. Fauci's comments came during an interview on BBC's "Sunday Morning" with Sophie Raworth. Asked if people will be able to go back to living a pre-pandemic life or if a future COVID variant could prompt a return to pandemic restrictions like lockdowns and mask mandates, Fauci said there is a "gradual"...



