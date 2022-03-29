Hate site, hate paper: HAARETZ (Shtrasler) blamed for racist Arab terror-attack in Bnei Brak

March 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Reactions after Nehemiah Shtrasler wrote in Haaretz asking what if it were Yeshivah boys at terror attack in Hadera, Arab Palestinian Fatah terrorist attacked Haredi city Bnei Brack on March 9, 2022. [https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FPAJIjuXIAEGV4U.jpg] ========================= Benwaxman (@benwaxman) Tweeted: Nehemia Shtrasler asks what would have happen if yeshiva guys had been in that restaurant in Hadera when the terrorist attack took place (instead of elite undercover soldiers). Follow up question: What would have happened if Haaretz opinion pieces writers had been there? Mar 29, 2022 https://twitter.com/benwaxman/status/1508742552664559622 ______ ינון מגל (@YinonMagal) Tweeted: The commander of the undercover officers who eliminated the terrorists said...



Read More...