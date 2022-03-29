‘I’m White, I’m Automatically Better Than You’: Racist Man Threatens To Lynch Black Popeye’s Employees In Video

March 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

There are a lot of smart and important conversations that still need to be had in the United States about critical social issues like race. One Florida man in a Popeye’s was not interested in having any of those important conversations but was more than happy to pipe off with his thoughts about race. Specifically, his thoughts about Black people...... In the video, the customer, 32-year-old Colton Norsworthy, appears to be upset with the Popeye's employees and claims that the employee holding the camera called him a cracker. After Norsworthy claimed that the employee called him a cracker, the manager...



Read More...