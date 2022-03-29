Neocon Bill Kristol Torched for Comparing Biden’s Putin Gaffe to Reagan’s ‘Tear Down this Wall’ Speech

March 29, 2022

Neocon and rabid anti-Trumper Bill Kristol has been getting torched on social media for comparing President Joe Biden’s dangerous call for a regime change in Russia to former President Ronald Reagan’s iconic “tear down this wall” speech. “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden said of Russian leader Vladimir Putin during his speech in Poland. While world leaders criticized the president’s remarks, with French President Emanuel Macron saying it could lead to a breakdown in peace negotiations, Bill Kristol hailed it as a historic moment on par with Reagan. Kristol was joined by several other pro-Biden figures...



