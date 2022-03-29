NFL Tells Teams to Hire Minority or Female Offensive Assistant Coaches for 2022 Season

March 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The NFL will require every team to hire a minority or female offensive assistant coach for the 2022 season in an effort to ensure more opportunities for diverse candidates. The policy was adopted by NFL owners during their annual meeting on March 28 and requires all 32 NFL teams to hire an offensive assistant coach who is “a female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority,” regardless of whether or not the team already has a coach who satisfies those requirements among their staff. It is unclear exactly when the policy goes into effect.



