North Carolina Voter Rolls Rife with Deceased, Duplicate Registrations After 2020 Election

March 29, 2022

Tens of thousands of deceased and duplicative voter registrations were found after the 2020 election in North Carolina, according to a Tuesday report from the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF). PILF, which describes itself as a public interest law firm dedicated to election integrity, cross-referenced state records and found that 7,933 North Carolinians were still registered to vote “long after death” in 2020. Roughly 12,940 deceased registrants were found on the rolls in the spring of 2020, “ranking the state 8th in the nation.”



