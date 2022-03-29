Overextending and Unbalancing Russia: Assessing the Impact of Cost-Imposing Options

March 29, 2022

This brief summarizes a report that comprehensively examines nonviolent, cost-imposing options that the United States and its allies could pursue across economic, political, and military areas to stress—overextend and unbalance—Russia’s economy and armed forces and the regime's political standing at home and abroad. Some of the options examined are clearly more promising than others, but any would need to be evaluated in terms of the overall U.S. strategy for dealing with Russia, which neither the report nor this brief has attempted to do.The maxim that “Russia is never so strong nor so weak as it appears” remains as true in...



