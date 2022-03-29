Pizza Shop Owner Louis Suljovic Stabbed After Trying to Help Asian Woman Being Attacked: "I Would Still Do it Tomorrow"

March 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A father and his son are being called heroes after stopping a woman from being robbed outside of their pizzeria in Queens. They were stabbed, and are now recovering at the hospital. CBS2's Kevin Rincon heard from Louie Suljovic, the owner of the pizza shop. Suljovic told Rincon he was working inside on Saturday when he heard a woman crying out for help. That's when he stepped in to help without hesitation, along with his father. "I would still do it tomorrow, even in the state I am in now," he said. "Enough is enough. People have to start taking...



Read More...