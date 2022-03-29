Republican AGs Slap Biden With Another Lawsuit

March 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Nearly two dozen Republican attorneys general issued a lawsuit against the Biden Administration Tuesday afternoon in opposition to ongoing mask mandates on federal transportation. In the lawsuit, issued by 20 states, the attorneys general argue the Centers for Disease Control has overstepped its pandemic authority and failed to give proper comment periods before instituting or extending the mask mandate. They also detail Americans have been harmed by implementation and that enforcement is arbitrary and capricious. "The mandate allows removing one’s mask for certain brief periods, such as while eating or drinking, while unconscious (but not while asleep), and while wearing...



