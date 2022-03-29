Romney: NATO would rethink U.S. relationship if Trump wins in 2024 ('are you kidding me' alert)

March 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Tuesday in a CNN interview that if former President Donald Trump won the 2024 election, the NATO alliance would be significantly damaged. Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, said NATO members would wonder whether they could continue to count on the United States. “If he were to come back as the U.S. president, I think it would represent a pretty dramatic departure for the world, and they would rethink whether they can count on the United States to lead NATO to lead other nations as they push back against China and against Russia,” Romney said



Read More...