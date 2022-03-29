The Google Whistleblower Puts His Skills to Work for Freedom by Launching New Video Aggregator

March 29, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Zach Vorhies came to prominence in the public eye in 2020 when he blew the whistle on Google through Project Veritas. He is a computer scientist who worked for Google for 11 years. After collecting a cache of internal documents he leaked them online through Project Veritas. In 2020 he worked with Judy Mikovits on Plandemic.

He knows how Google works, and more importantly for his current project he knows how YouTube works. He’s applying that along with his penchant for fighting censorship to Blast.Video, a free-speech aggregator of videos that spans most major video platforms. Their focus is on delivering videos from talented creators who often get censored for their political views.

After first playing with it, I clearly see how it solves many problems facing the groups targeted by Big Tech. Patriots, populists, conservatives and Christians have a hard time speaking the truth on YouTube, so they are often pushed to the freer speech platforms. The problem then comes with finding the audiences, or perhaps more accurately, having the audiences find them. According to Vorhies, Blast.Video offers the solution.

“And the way that it cracks through censorship is that it scans open video platforms like Rumble, like Bitchute, like Brighteon, like Gab.tv and looks for new content by the content creators that you love,” he said. “It takes those new videos that it finds and brings it under one single website, called Blast.Video, where it serves it to you.”

One important note that may disappoint some is that it currently isn’t being offered as an app, but there’s a very good reason for this as I detailed on the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel. To get on the various app stores means they would have to embrace the censorship practices of Apple and Google. This is why sites like Gettr can claim to be free-speech platforms even as they ban users who have been deemed too deplorable by the app store masters.

Currently, the only major social platforms that do around the Big Tech censors by not playing their game are Gab and now Blast.Video.

The site also learned from recent censorship measures by crowdfunding sites like GoFundMe. They have chosen to raise the funds necessary to run and expand the site by using GiveSendGo instead. I just donated. If you can, I’d strongly recommend it.

Vorhies stated that he made the site because he wanted to fix censorship, and complaining about the censorship hasn’t stopped Google from becoming more evil. The only solution is to “build alternatives to big tech”, says Vorhies. “Blast.Video is my solution for censorship. Blast is all about aggregating content, and it turns out that aggregation cancels censorship.”

Show Notes

Here are the other stories I discussed on today’s episode of The Midnight Sentinel:

If you’ve had two jabs of the Moderna or Pfizer “vaccines,” you’re considered “fully vaccinated but not boosted” in the eyes of government. But that’s quickly, quietly changing as the FDA and CDC are shifting to the narrative that being “fully vaccinated” means having received the “three dose primary series.” In other words, the first booster is no longer going to be considered a booster. It’s going to be considered part of the initial vaccination requirements to receive the coveted (by some) label of “fully vaccinated.”

‘The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington … being kind of a young guy in Washington where the average age is probably 60 or 70, I look at all these people – a lot of them who I’ve looked up to throughout my life … then all of a sudden you get invited to like, ‘well hey we’re going to have kind of a sexual get together at one of our homes. You should come,’ like, what did you just ask me to come to? And then you realize they’re asking you to come to an orgy.’ Madison Cawthorn continued: ‘There’s some of the people that are leading the movement to try and remove addiction in our country and then you watch them doing, you know, a key bump of cocaine in front of you and it’s like wow, this is wild.’

By a margin of 52% to 40%, voters believe that “cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.” That’s per a Rasmussen Reports survey from this month. This stands in stark contrast to the countless news stories editorializing about “no evidence of voter fraud” and “the myth of voter fraud.” It isn’t just Republicans who believe this cheating occurred. Even 34% of Democrats believe it, as do 38% of those who “somewhat” support President Biden. A broad range of Americans think this: men, women, all age groups, whites, those who are neither white nor black, Republicans, those who are neither Republicans nor Democrats, all job categories, all income groups except those making over $200,000 per year, and all education groups except those who attended graduate school. And with good reason. New research of mine is forthcoming in the peer-reviewed economics journal Public Choice, and it finds evidence of around 255,000 excess votes (possibly as many as 368,000) for Joe Biden in six swing states where Donald Trump lodged accusations of fraud. Biden only carried these states – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin – by a total of 313,253 votes. Excluding Michigan, the gap was 159,065. The point of this work isn’t to contest the 2020 election, but to point out that we have a real problem that needs to be dealt with. Americans must have confidence in future elections.

For the first time, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was confirmed in Minnesota, the top turkey-producing state in the nation, said agricultural officials over the weekend. Some 14.6 million birds in domestic flocks have died of HPAI or in culling of infected herds to reduce the spread of the viral disease this year.

