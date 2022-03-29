Unvaccinated eye surgeon fined thousands for seeing patients (New Zealand)

March 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Napier eye surgeon who saw patients while unvaccinated has been issued two infringement notices and fined a total of $8000. Dr. Phil McDonald was given the notices for two appointments he attended in December 2021 and January 2022, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health. Each infringement carries a $4000 fine... Two infringement notices were also issued to eye surgeon Dr. Deepak Gupta. These came in addition to a single infringement notice issued against the Dunedin doctor in February this year, which also carried a $4000 fine. Both doctors have been deregistered with the New Zealand Medical...



Read More...