Video of Discussion of Critical Race Theory at University of Chicago Law School

March 29, 2022 | Tags: REASON

Last Wednesday, I gave a talk about Critical Race Theory at U. Chicago, as a guest of the school's Federalist Society chapter. Professor William H.J. Hubbard commented on my talk. We had an interesting, amicable discussion, with me being very critical of CRT, and Prof. Hubbarb, while agreeing with many of my criticisms, providing a more sympathetic take.

You can find a video of the event here. Given the rampant dishonesty from the right and disingenuousness from the left (and maybe also vice versa) surrounding CRT of late, I thought this was a really refreshing, serious discussion.

