Why Did Hunter Biden Have DOD Encryption Keys On His Laptop?

March 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The ongoing analysis of the hard drive of Hunter Biden’s laptop has revealed that there are multiple Department of Defense “encryption keys” on it. These keys allow access to DOD email accounts and databases. The exact number of these keys is still unknown. There may be dozens. The keys are known more formally as “root encryption certificates." Some of them appear to have unusually long expiration dates with many lasting twenty years or more. Such keys should not be present on a personal laptop of any kind, and there is no known reason that Hunter Biden would be in possession...



