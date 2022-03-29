Why Did Joe Biden's Special Assistant Send Hunter Biden Daily Intel Briefs?

March 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

If you have been following the saga of Hunter’s Laptop from Hell, you will know that we are now in Phase Two of the coverup. In Phase One you were told that the laptop was the creation of the Russians designed to sabotage Joe Biden’s campaign for President. That lie has now collapsed, so in Phase Two we are being told that whatever Hunter was up to, it has nothing to do with Joe. Hunter may have spent his time up to his eyeballs in hookers and blow and kept company with a lot of unsavory characters, but Joe knew...



