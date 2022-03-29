Will Smith Finally Issues a Real Apology for His Disturbing Behavior at the Oscars

March 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Will Smith has finally issued a real apology for his atrocious behavior at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday. Read: “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” said Smith’s statement. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.” “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” he added. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not...



