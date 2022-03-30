AMERICA Prayer Vigil Wednesday, March 30, 2022

March 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Please join with fellow FREEPERS across the world to pray for AMERICA: For those in Authority in Government, Family, Military, Business, Agri-Business, Healthcare, Education, Churches, Technology, and the Media. Religion Forum threads labeled [Prayer] are closed to debate of any kind. Please do post prayer for those who cannot read or chose not to abide by the above guideline. "Be encouraged. Agree with one another. Be at peace. And the God of love and peace will be with you." (2 Cor. 13:11)



