Bay Area delivery startup Zero Grocery shutters, leaving vendors with unpaid bills

March 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Wood wasn’t alone. When Zero Grocery abruptly closed on March 4 — just a month after announcing it had raised $12 million and expanded to Los Angeles — it shocked Bay Area food businesses that sold their products through the plastic-free delivery service. Many were owed money and questioned what went wrong inside the fast-growing startup, which is now going through insolvency proceedings to liquidate its assets. Among Bay Area businesses, Starter Bakery appears to be owed the most money. Others including Berkeley’s Boichik Bagels, San Francisco’s Obour Foods and San Leandro’s As Kneaded Bakery have outstanding invoices ranging from...



