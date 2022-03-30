Bernie Sanders Just Proposed a 95% Business Tax. Here’s Why That’s So Absurd

March 30, 2022

What’s really driving this proposal is not substantive policy considerations, but the senator's deeply ingrained propensity toward class warfare and envy.High gas prices and runaway price inflation more broadly are top-of-mind for many Americans right now. As a result, progressive politicians are feeling the squeeze to explain why the federal government’s money printing and deficit spending aren’t to blame. And if Bernie Sanders’ latest radical proposal is anything to go by, some of them are getting pretty desperate. The Vermont senator just unveiled a proposal for a 95 percent tax—yes, 95 percent!—on business profits above their pre-pandemic levels. This comes...



