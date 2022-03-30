Calgary Police Commission directs Calgary Police Service to remove the thin blue line patch

March 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Thin blue line patches worn by on-duty Calgary police officers will need to be replaced with a symbol that better reflects the values of Calgarians, following a decision by the Calgary Police Commission. The decision is aimed at ending the use of the controversial patch that has mixed meanings, while still ensuring there is a way for officers to visually honour each other and those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. ...the thin blue line also has a contentious history with roots in division, colonialism and racism, most recently being prominently displayed at counter protests against...



Read More...