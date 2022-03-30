Confusion, anxiety lingers among Xcel Energy customers regarding time-of-use price hike. ( Colorado )

March 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Customers to pay 3x as much during 'peak' hours.. DENVER — Xcel Energy will soon start charging higher electricity rates during peak hours, and that is causing a lot of confusion and anxiety among customers like Tamara Casillas. “I’m a grandmother and I’m on a pension,” Casillas said. She points out that families are paying more for everything right now, from groceries to gas. “With inflation and everything that’s going on in the world, things are going to go up a little, and it’s getting harder and rougher for everybody,” she said. So, Xcel’s announcement that it will be raising...



Read More...