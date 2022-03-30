Dave Ramsey Stars In New Show ‘To Catch A Borrower’ Where He Catches Christians Trying To Buy Things On Credit Cards

March 30, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.—NBC is bringing a brand new show starring Dave Ramsey to its 2022 fall lineup. The show will be called To Catch a Borrower and will feature the intimidating author of Financial Peace setting up sting operations to catch Christians in the act of buying things on their credit card.

The post Dave Ramsey Stars In New Show 'To Catch A Borrower' Where He Catches Christians Trying To Buy Things On Credit Cards appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...