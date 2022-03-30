Elon Musk JUST SHOWED The TERRIFYING Hypersonic T-Jet To Beat Russia

March 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In almost every field of science, and technology, US and Russia have always been competitors. Occasionally, though, stuff gets a little crazy.Well, no don’t have to worry because there are no hostilities between them.But the vibes are not calm. It is no secret that Elon Musk is famous for his technological abilities.Therefore, Russia is getting a little jealous of his success and is trying to make things less exciting, and Musk is threatening them in response.The Russian space chief watched in awe as billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson took off into space in vehicles they helped fund - and...



Read More...