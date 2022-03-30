Germany willing to become guarantor state for Ukraine peace

March 30, 2022

Germany is willing to become a “guarantor state” for a potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, a government spokesman said on Wednesday. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the issue in their recent phone calls, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told a news conference in Berlin. “Germany, like several other countries, is of course ready to act as a security guarantor for Ukraine,” he stressed, but added that the matter could be subject to further deliberations as many details were still not clear. During peace negotiations in Istanbul on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials signaled readiness to negotiate a...



