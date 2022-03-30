Hannity: If Thomas Has to Resign or Recuse Due to His Wife, Doesn’t Biden Have to Due to Hunter?

March 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity reacted to Democrats calling for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from certain cases or resign over his wife’s text messages by wondering if, due to Hunter Biden’s actions, President Joe Biden would “equally have to be impeached himself or recused as they’re trying to do for Clarence Thomas?”



Read More...