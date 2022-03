Here We Go, Again! Criminal Fauci Warns To Be Prepared For More COVID Restrictions

March 30, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United State’s head medical tyrant has declared that Americans should be prepared for more COVID-19 restrictions. Fauci said it’s possible more restrictions are coming as the BA.2 omicron subvariant “rages.” “I don’t want to use the word ‘lockdowns.’ That has a charged element to it. But, I believe that we must …



