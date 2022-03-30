Hillary Clinton starts Birther Movement (Andrea Mitchell Interview 2013) Download and save this video

March 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Andrea Mitchell (Andrea Mitchell Reports, MSNBC) discusses the origins of 'The Birther Movement' with Ben Smith (Politico Sr. Political writer) in 2013. Ben Smith traces 'The Birther Movement' to Hillary Clinton supporters when she was losing to Barack Obama in 2008. Andrea Mitchell appears somewhat flustered and shaken by this revelation and tries to tie it to Donald Trump and Republicans. "Ben Smith, thank you so much, from Politico for...reminding us of where this all started". (She doesn't appear all that thankful). Don't just save the link. Download and save this video for future reference. Hillary Clinton starts Birther Movement...



Read More...