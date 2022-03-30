Hospitals are asking men if they are PREGNANT before they have scans or cancer treatment (UK)

March 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Men are reportedly being asked whether they are pregnant before being given radiotherapy. Cancer patients and those having X-rays and MRI scans are being asked the question, even if they are not women because the word 'female' has been replaced by 'individuals' for medical procedures. In Liverpool, the Walton Centre NHS Trust now asks 'all patients under the age of 60, regardless of how you may identify your gender' whether they could be having a baby. It is understood to be one of a handful of trusts to have expanded the questioning despite it not being a national policy at...



