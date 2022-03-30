Hunter Biden Dam About To Burst? WaPo, CNN Go Scorched Earth Over 'Laptop From Hell'

Something strange is going on with the Hunter Biden laptop story.

As regular ZeroHedge readers know, the New York Post was excommunicated from social media shortly before the 2020 US election by Big Tech for reporting on shady international business dealings by the Biden family - particularly in Ukraine and China, contained within a trove of emails, text messages, photographs and financial documents that were on a laptop Hunter abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop in April 2019.

To refresh your memory:

Covering for the Bidens to help him win the 2020 election, people like Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) insisted it was Russian propaganda, and outlets which reported on the laptop were smeared as conspiracy theorists.

“FBI & DOJ concur w/ Ratcliffe that Hunter Biden's laptop & the emails in question weren't part of a Russian disinformation campaign.”



Adam Schiff last Friday:



“This whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin.”

pic.twitter.com/1ryEj27KCP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 20, 2020

More than 50 'former senior intelligence officials' signed a pre-election letter proclaiming the laptop story 'has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.'

The Tide Turns

Two weeks ago, the New York Times confirmed the laptop exists, and is legit - and confirmed several previously reported aspects of the story, including correspondence between Hunter and his business partner Devon Archer, both of whom served on the board Ukrainian energy giant Burisma.

Today, the Washington Post and CNN are piling on - with the post confirming yet-more details of the laptop contents, and CNN running a blistering segment and reporting that the federal investigation into Hunter is 'heating up.'

The Washington Post, meanwhile, reports on Hunter's "multimillion-dollar deals with a Chinese energy company."

What's going on here?

Whatever the case, Glenn Greenwald isn't about to let the MSM get away with this U-turn unscathed.

Just fucking amazing: now the WashPost, 10 days after NYT, admits that the contents of the Hunter Biden laptop are genuine and uses them in their reporting.



Yet **not one** corrupt outlet that spread the CIA's pre-election lie that it was "Russian disinformation" has retracted. pic.twitter.com/K6hGIp3jrN — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 30, 2022

I don't care that I talk about this a lot. It's not talked about enough. The CIA, Big Tech and corporate media all conspired in the weeks before the election to spread a clear lie to manipulate the election: that these emails were forged by Russia. Now *they ignore the proof*. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 30, 2022