If Kamala Harris faces Donald Trump in 2024, it wouldn't be pretty, poll says

March 30, 2022

President Joe Biden has very bad approval rating numbers right now, so it shouldn't be a surprise that a new Harvard CAPS-Harris poll finds him trailing former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical matchup. The poll, conducted among 1,990 registered voters March 23 and 24, finds that Trump has support of 47% voters, Biden has 41% support and 12% of voters are undecided. The poll's more startling finding comes in a hypothetical 2024 matchup between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. When pitted against one another, Trump opens up a double-digit lead, besting Harris 49% to 38%. In November, an...



