Joe Biden Gets Fourth Coronavirus Vaccine Booster Shot and Reboots Response

March 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

President Joe Biden announced a reboot of his administration’s coronavirus response on Wednesday and got his fourth shot of the vaccine. Despite 14 months of failing to end the coronavirus crisis, after repeatedly promising to do so in his 2020 campaign, Biden stressed the pandemic was not “over” and warned of future variants affecting Americans.



