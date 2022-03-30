Mitch McConnell says calls for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from January 6-related cases are an 'inappropriate pressure campaign'

March 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday decried criticism of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, dismissing Democratic-led calls for the jurist to resign or recuse himself from January 6, 2021-related cases as an "inappropriate pressure campaign." The Kentucky Republican — who voted to confirm Thomas to Supreme Court in 1991 and played a leading role in installing three conservative jurists to the court during President Donald Trump's tenure — rejected the concerns as a "coordinated effort to nullify" the justice's presence on the court



