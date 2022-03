Now Russian TV host calls for 'regime change' in US after Biden demanded Putin be removed from power – and clamors for 'partner' Donald Trump to be reinstated as president

March 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Russian state TV host called on the U.S. to remove President Joe Biden and reinstate former President Donald Trump days after Biden made his own call for a regime change aimed at Vladimir Putin in an off-scripted remark.



