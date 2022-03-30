One soldier feared dead and two others are rescued after Osprey aircraft crashes into Atlantic Ocean off Virginia coast

Two soldiers have been rescued after a V-22 Navy Osprey - - Tilt Rotor crashed off the Virginia coast on Wednesday night - One person is still said to be missing following the chopper crash - The plane crashed north of the Chincoteague Causeway just off of Wildcat Point near the Maryland state line shortly after 7:30pm on Wednesday evening - The Virginia Coast Guard dispatched rescue boats and a rescue helicopter together with a police helicopter from Maryland



