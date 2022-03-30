The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

One soldier feared dead and two others are rescued after Osprey aircraft crashes into Atlantic Ocean off Virginia coast

March 30, 2022   |   Tags:
Two soldiers have been rescued after a V-22 Navy Osprey - - Tilt Rotor crashed off the Virginia coast on Wednesday night - One person is still said to be missing following the chopper crash - The plane crashed north of the Chincoteague Causeway just off of Wildcat Point near the Maryland state line shortly after 7:30pm on Wednesday evening - The Virginia Coast Guard dispatched rescue boats and a rescue helicopter together with a police helicopter from Maryland


Read More...

Tags:

Leave Your Comment