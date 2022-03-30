PICTURES: Palestinians Celebrate, Hand out Candy After Terror Attack that Killed 5 in Tel Aviv

March 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Palestinians in multiple cities came out in droves to celebrate a shooting attack by a terrorist in a Tel Aviv suburb on Tuesday evening that killed five people. The terrorist, Diaa Hamarsheh, 26, a Palestinian from near the West Bank city of Jenin, began a shooting spree with an M16 assault rifle in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak in central Israel. Palestinians celebrated outside Hamarsheh’s family home and in other Palestinian cities later that evening. Dozens of pictures and videos emerged of Palestinians all over the West Bank and Gaza handing out sweets as per the tradition in the...



