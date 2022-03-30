{Putin blinks} Putin tells Scholz gas payments can continue in euros: Berlin

March 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The German government said that Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday that Europe could continue paying for Russian gas in euros and not rubles as previously announced. German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said Putin had told Scholz that payments from Europe next month "would continue to be in euros and transferred as usual to the Gazprom Bank, which is not affected by sanctions." The bank would then convert the payments into rubles, Hebestreit quoted Putin as saying. Hebestreit said in a statement that Putin had stressed in the telephone call with Scholz "which took place at...



