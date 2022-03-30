Russia Becomes the Most Sanctioned Country after Recent Wave of Sanctions Imposed by the West

Reading Time: 2 minutes Following its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has received a strong degree of sanctions from Western countries. According to an article by Tyler Durden of ZeroHedge, Russia has 5,532 sanctions imposed on it. He cited Castellum.AI, a global risk database, for these figures. Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Iran was the most-sanctioned […]



Read More...