Russia’s Amphibious Operation Dilemma

March 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The war between Russia and Ukraine is four weeks old. Speculation about possible landing operations has always existed, as Russia has reinforced its Black Sea Fleet with additional landing assets and the amphibious task force has been present in the Black Sea since the beginning of the war. The possibility of a Russian amphibious operation has been on the table since the escalation of tensions between Ukraine and Russia. There have been strong indications pointing to a future landing operation, such as the deployment of additional landing ships to the Black Sea, the conduct of naval exercises based on amphibious...



Read More...