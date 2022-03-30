Sasha and Dimitri came to Israel from the Ukraine with a dream – and were murdered in Bnei Brak (Arab-Islamic terror)

March 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The two Ukrainians killed in the attack worked in construction and lived in the city. Sasha lived with his wife, and saved to build a house in Chernivtsi. Dimitri lives with his partner and is originally from Krasnoyarsk. Their friend said: "They were really good people, we would sit in the grocery store almost every day" The two Ukrainians killed in the attack, Sasha Sorokopot, 32, and Dimitri Mitrik, 24, worked in construction and lived in Bnei Brak. Sasha lives with his wife, and spared the years he spent in Israel to build a house in Ukraine, in Chernivtsi. He...



