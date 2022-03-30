'She was born a woman and she'll stay a woman!' NY gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Giuliani says he's 'looked under his four-month-old daughter's hood' during campaign stop

New York gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Giuliani said he was going to be the last guy in a long time 'to look under his baby daughter's hood' and 'she's gonna stay a woman' at a campaigning rally in Long Island. The son of embattled Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani made the comments, branded distasteful and transphobic on social media, at an event over the weekend organized by the far-right group Long Island Loud Majority (LILM). 'So I have changed the diapers. I have looked under the hood. She's a woman. I'm gonna be the last guy in a long time that looks...



