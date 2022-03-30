Social media censorship and cancel culture increase extremism: Study

March 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Major social media platforms' strict content moderation and censorship policies are making people more isolated and polarized, causing more dangerous extremism in society, a new study shows. “When you deny people the ability to express opinions and engage in cancel culture, the data shows you send them to nefarious platforms where much worse behavior occurs,” Ottman told the WashingtonExaminer. “People who get canceled or deplatformed just move to somewhere with an echo chamber that reinforces their beliefs, and [that] leads to shootings at synagogues and mosques and what happened in Charlottesville,” he added. He added that rampant censorship and the...



Read More...