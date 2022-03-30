The New Authoritarians

March 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The New AuthoritariansWoke professionals acting as the indentured servants of a fearful oligarchy have become everything we were told to fear from TrumpismAfter the election of Donald Trump in 2016, many Democratic voters felt baffled and betrayed. Pollsters and statisticians had predicted a decisive victory for Hillary Clinton, and her campaign had even attempted to elevate Trump because they thought he was the easiest candidate for her to beat. Conveniently, the Russian collusion narrative and allegations of white supremacy allowed the Democratic National Committee, the Clinton campaign, and the media to avoid asking themselves how they had made such an...



Read More...