The Powellenburg Omen! Will Powell Pop The Asset Bubble Created By The Fed's Repeated Policy Errors? (Blackrock Rises, NVR Homes Gets Crushed)

March 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

As of today, Jerome “Nero” Powell and The Gang at The Federal Reserve have not trimmed the Fed’s balance sheet and have only raised their target rate once under President Biden. Here is the Hindenburg Omen, named for the catastrophic explosion on May 6, 1937 at Lakehurst Naval Air Station in New Jersey. The Hindenburg Omen was flashing red before the stock market correction of late 2007-2009. But, the Hindenburg Omen has flashed red repeatedly since the financial crisis, yet the S&P 500 index has kept rising. The reason? Repeated policy errors by The Fed leaving monetary stimulus in place...



Read More...