The Trojan Horse Of Convention Of States Is Trying To Advance & Undermine The Constitution (Video)

The Convention Of States has now seen the House and Senate of the South Carolina legislature pass a resolution supporting an Article V Constitutional Convention, and yes, it is a Constitutional Convention. I point out that founder Mark Meckler called it that when he first started ConConCon.org, which you can see on the Wayback Machine, …



Read More...