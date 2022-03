Ukraine Keeps Winning! Current Invasion Info With The Enforcer (Day 33 and 34)

March 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ukraine keeps winning as the Russians appear to be withdrawing a sizable force from the northern front, and the Ukrainians continue to make significant ground across the entire country retaking the land village by village. Let's discuss the last 48 hours of the war, and see if there are any trends we can see based off of the video evidence.....



Read More...