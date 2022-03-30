White House Walks Back Statement That No One Is Walking Back Statements, Ripping Open Hole In Space-Time Continuum

March 30, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a tragic development, the White House attempting to walk back the statement that no one is walking back statements has ripped open a hole in the space-time continuum, annihilating the White House Press Briefing room.

