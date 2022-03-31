Biden Administration Endorses Child Sex Changes On Transgender Visibility Day

March 31, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released guidance Thursday endorsing gender reassignment procedures for children. The documents, “Gender Affirming Care and Young People” released by the Office of Population Affairs (OPA) and “Gender-Affirming Care Is Trauma-Informed Care” released by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Child Traumatic Stress Network (NCTSN), support a wide range of procedures including surgeries performed on adolescents. The guidance goes beyond social affirmation and the use of puberty blockers, which the OPA document describes as “reversible” treatments, and extends to treatments that cannot be completely reversed, including hormone therapy and “gender-affirming...



Read More...