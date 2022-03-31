Biden and other US presidents have been endorsing New World Order
March 31, 2022 | Tags: culture, Government, LIBERTY LOFT, New World Order, Politics
Reading Time: 6 minutes During an episode of his show “Behind The Deep State,” Newman presented this information. He alluded to remarks made by Obama’s former vice president during his presidency. Because of “huge potential to make some substantial improvements,” Biden highlighted the objective of a new world order led by the United States. “We […]
Leave Your Comment